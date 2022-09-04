Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is known for his slips of tongue and subsequent centre of mocking on Social Media. Gandhi, while addressing a rally, had a slip of the tongue when he said "Atta that used to cost Rs 22 per litre, now costs Rs 40.' However, Gandhi immediately corrected his mistake. For this mishap, the trollers started trolling Congress leader mercilessly. Despite the fact that Rahul Gandhi corrected his mistake immediately, a clipped video of his speech is widely circulated to mock him. Congress also reacted to the clipped video going viral.

Watch Video:

There was a slip of tongue by Rahul Gandhi ji while talking about Atta. Rahul Gandhi corrected it immediately pic.twitter.com/MSkOg87J58 — Bole Bharat (@bole_bharat) September 4, 2022

Check It:

