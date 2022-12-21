In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly murdered by his wife with help of her lover and a relative in Rajasthan's Sikar. The deceased was identified as Mukesh. Sikar SHO Sohanlal said that the wife of the deceased, Santosh, had an affair with Mahipal for nine years. Due to this, Santosh and Mahipal killed Mukesh. Both have been arrested." Further investigation is underway. UP Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Lover in Rae Bareli After Extramarital Affair Discovered, Stages It As Suicide.

Wife Murders Husband With Help of Paramour:

