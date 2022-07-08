The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert for Mumbai and adjoining areas for Friday. Rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring districts is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours, said IMD. Meanwhile, IMD has requested Mumbai residents to plan their travels and schedules accordingly.

