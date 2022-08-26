A nail-biting video of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) saving a boy drowning in a river filled with crocodiles is making rounds on social media. In a viral video, it can bee is seen that the SDRF rescue team is on a boat trying to rescue a boy drowning in the river which is filled with crocodiles, you can see killer crocodiles circling around the boy.

Watch Viral Video Here:

SDRF Team Rescued Boy From Drowning In River Filled With Crocodiles.#TNShorts pic.twitter.com/XInFTpqaxZ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 26, 2022

