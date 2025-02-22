Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been appointed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary-2. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved his appointment, which will be effective from the date he assumes office. His tenure will continue co-terminus with the Prime Minister’s term or until further orders. Das, a retired IAS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre (1980 batch), previously served in key positions, including as RBI Governor, and played a crucial role in India’s financial and economic policies. His appointment is seen as a strategic move, bringing his vast experience in economic governance to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Manisha Saxena, Secretary of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and Establishment Officer, issued the official order. Shaktikanta Das Health Update: RBI Governor Rushed to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai After Experiencing Acidity; ‘No Cause for Concern’, Says Official Statement.

Shaktikanta Das Appointed as Principal Secretary-2 to PM Narendra Modi

Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, appointed as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/uUWt7SfLjj — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)