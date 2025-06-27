Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal reported a sighting of a highly venomous Russell’s Viper at his residence in Gomtinagar in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The snake was found hiding behind a sack in the garage. Brij Lal shared the video of the Russell's Viper his X, formerly Twitter, handle. Brij Lal noted that the Russell’s Viper is even more poisonous than a cobra and tends to strike only when accidentally stepped on. He also warned residents to remain vigilant during the monsoon season, as such snakes are increasingly spotted in the region. Maharajganj: Chilling Video Shows Over 100 Snakes Inside Toilet Tank of a House in Uttar Pradesh.

Russell’s Viper Spotted at BJP MP Brij Lal’s Residence

लखनऊ हमारे आवास के गैराज में निकला है -“रसेल वाइपर” साँप।रसेल वाइपर, कोबरा से भी जहरीला होता है जो देखनें में छोटा अजगर लगता है और तब तक नहीं काटता है जब तक किसी के पैर से दब न जाय।लखनऊ में काफ़ी रसेल वाइपर है, बरसात में हमें संभल कर रहना चाहिये!#ruselviper pic.twitter.com/h1JHsPDtJY — Brij Lal (@BrijLal_IPS) June 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)