A spine-chilling video showing a nest of snakes inside a toilet tank of a house has gone viral on social media, reportedly filmed in Hardidali village of Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj. The video shows more than 100 snakes coiled together in the basement of a house, sending shockwaves through the local community. According to regional news outlet Bharat Samachar, the serpents were found in a damp, dark corner of the basement, forming a nest-like cluster. Alarmed by the discovery, villagers quickly alerted the police and forest department to ensure safety measures were put in place. Baghpat Snake Bite Video: Youth Dies After Venomous Black Cobra Bites Him in Sleep in Uttar Pradesh.

UP: शौचालय की टंकी में 100 से ज्यादा सांप, वीडियो वायरल ◆ एक घर के शौचालय की टंकी से सांपों का झुंड निकलता देखा गया ◆ UP के महराजगंज का ये दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो, इलाके में डर का माहौल #ViralVideo | UP News | Snakes pic.twitter.com/lFGsOBQxfN — News24 (@news24tvchannel) May 20, 2025

महराजगंज के एक घर के शौचालय की टंकी में 100 से अधिक सांपों का बसेरा। वन विभाग की टीम को डरे लोगों ने दी सूचना। pic.twitter.com/FMMfutU9ou — VIVEK YADAV (@vivek4news) May 20, 2025

