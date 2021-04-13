Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V ha been approved by the Drug Controller for emergency use authorisation. It becomes third vaccine after Covaxin and Covishield to get the approval:

#COVID19 | Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved emergency use authorisation of Russian vaccine, Sputnik V pic.twitter.com/lrUH18I9nP — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)