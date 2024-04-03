A fire broke out at a cotton godown in Edayarpalayam, Coimbatore, on April 3, triggering intense firefighting operations. Video footage showcases the vigorous efforts of fire tenders as they work to contain the blaze. Details regarding the cause of the fire and potential damages are awaited as firefighters continue their efforts at the scene. Tamil Nadu Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Sofa Manufacturing Unit in Thiruvallur (Watch Video).

Cotton Godown Fire

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fire broke out at a cotton godown in Edayarpalayam, Coimbatore. Firefighting operations are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/j3HaohIc2f — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

