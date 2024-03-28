A massive fire broke out at a sofa manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur on Thursday, March 28, 2024. According to reports, several fire tenders have rushed to the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are expected to be initiated soon. Further details about the incident are awaited. Tamil Nadu Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Electronics Warehouse in Puzhal, No Injuries or Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu Fire

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a sofa manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/I0zmUEqaDZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2024

