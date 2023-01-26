Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday launched an attack on K. Chandrashekar Rao-led government on Republic Day 2023 after KCR skipped the flag unfurling ceremony. "Telangana undermined the Republic Day activity, they didn't have any public program. They wanted me to unfurl the flag at Raj Bhawan itself. No public participation as they did not follow the SOP guidelines from the central government, Tamilisai Soundararajan said. Telangana Governor further added that "I didn't expect Telangana CM to attend the program because two months back I wrote a letter saying that this time the program should be conducted in a grand manner with public participation. But they didn't respond to that letter." Republic Day 2023: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Skips R-Day Celebrations at Raj Bhavan, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Unfurls Tricolour.

Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan Launches Attack on KCR Government:

Telangana undermined the Republic Day activity, they didn't have any public program. They wanted me to unfurl the flag at Raj Bhawan itself. No public participation as they did not follow the SOP guidelines from the central government: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan pic.twitter.com/Hl3OMsRp4H — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

