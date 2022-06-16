On Thursday, a Thane court granted bail to Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in a case registered against her under the Atrocities Act. Chitale has been granted bail on a surety amount of Rs 25,000. However, the actress will remain in jail as she is accused in another case in which the bail hearing will be held on June 21.

