Southern Railway on Friday, hike platform charge to Rs 20 instead of Rs 10 till January 31 in order to tackle overcrowding in the upcoming festival season. The fare hike to impact railway stations in the Southern India region during the festive season. The new fare will be applicable from October 1, 2022. Indian Railways Introduce RTIS System To Give Passengers Real Time Information of Trains.

The platform ticket fare has been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per person from October 1st to January 31st 2023, to avoid overcrowding during festival time: Southern Railway. pic.twitter.com/lVQ0rNLuMu — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

