There seems to be some good news for passengers travelling on the Indian Railways. According to reports, passengers who miss train due to late arrival will no more miss the train boarding. If reports are to be believed, passengers will receive accurate information about running train as the Railway is planning to introduce the Real Time Train Information (RTIS) system that will update passengers about the train's status every 30 seconds. So far, the RTIS devices have been installed on 2700 locomotives.

Indian Railways To Use New Technology for Tracking of Trains

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)