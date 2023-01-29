A passenger has been booked by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport police after the passenger attempted to open the emergency door of IndiGo's Nagpur - Mumbai flight once it landed in the city. After the flight landed in Mumbai around 12.35 pm, the indicator showed that somebody was attempting to open the emergency door. The crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. A case has been registered against the passenger based on a complaint by a senior cabin crew of the IndiGo 6E-5274 flight. IndiGo Airline Crew, Passenger Engage in Heated Argument Onboard Plane, Video Goes Viral.

Passenger Tries to Open Emergency Door of IndiGo Flight:

There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight. An FIR has been filed against the passenger for unauthorised tampering of the emergency exit as the aircraft was in the process of landing: IndiGo — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

