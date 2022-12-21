Full drama ensured on an IndiGo flight on December 19, when a verbal fight erupted between a passenger and crew members. According to the user, the incident took place on the airline's Istanbul-Delhi flight over food. Reportedly, the passenger started a ruckus over the meal, and that's when the air hostess jumped in and schooled the flyer. “No, I am so sorry, sir, but you cannot talk to the crew like that. I am peacefully listening to you with all due respect, but you have to respect the crew as well," she can be heard saying. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Video: Passenger Punches Flight Attendant for Not Letting Him Use First Class Restroom in Plane; Gets Lifetime Ban From US Airline.

Flyer and Crew Get into Heated Shouting Match:

A video of an argument between a passenger and one of the crew members of IndiGo airline has gone viral on social media. Video: Er. Gurpreet Singh Hans/ Twitter pic.twitter.com/JHpZoHETpA — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)