In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, an overloaded truck loaded with sugarcane got stuck under the flyover in Hapur. A video of the truck being stuck under the flyover has gone viral on social media. In the video, the overloaded truck with sugarcane can be seen trying to go ahead as its gets stuck under the flyover. As per reports, the Hapur Transport Department did not take any action against the truck. The incident took place under Kuchesar Chopla of Babugarh police station area. Viral Video: Two College Girls Get Into an Ugly Fight Over Minor Issue, Pull Each Other's Hair in UP's Hapur.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)