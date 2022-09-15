The Centre on Thursday told Supreme Court that there is no provision in the National Medical Commission act to allow accommodation of Ukraine-returned medical students to Indian medical colleges. The affidavit stated that allowing such relaxation will hamper the standards of medical education in India, as reported by Live Law.

Check Tweet:

#BREAKING Centre tells Supreme Court that students who returned from #Ukraine cannot be accommodated in Indian universities as there is no provision in the National Medical Commission Act allowing it. Also says, such relaxation will hamper standards of medical education in India. pic.twitter.com/b8zEbnoe2C — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)