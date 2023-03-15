As the farmers in Maharashtra are marching over several issues related to the minimum price for onions, pensions, electricity prices, etc, Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse on Wednesday (March 15) decided to discuss the issues raised by farmers in a meeting. He has also requested CPI and farmers to meet the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis. The meet among the ministers is scheduled for tomorrow (March 16) at 3 pm. Kisan Morcha: Uddhav Thackeray Asks Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis To Hold Talks With Protesting Farmers.

Kisan Morch Impact: Ministers Discuss Farmer Issues

#UPDATE | We discussed their 14 issues. We accepted and agreed on many issues... We discussed in detail. We request CPI and farmers to meet CM & Dy CM in Mantralaya. CM & Dy CM will meet farmers' representatives at 3pm in Mantralaya tomorrow: Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse pic.twitter.com/a33EGZHrNR — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

