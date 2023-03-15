Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday (March 15) said Kisan Morcha is coming to Mumbai on March 20. He said that Aditya Thackeray had listened to the concerns of farmers when they were in power. However, today, no one is listening to them. He also asked why cannot the present government implement the Old Pension Scheme. Farmers have a list of demands, including minimum support price for onions, appropriate prices for agricultural produce and milk products, electricity bill waiver, delay in implementing the Forests Rights Act (FRA) etc. Farmers Committing Suicide is Not New Issue, Says Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar.

Ex-Maharashtra CM Questions Present Government on Farmer Issue

Maharashtra | Kisan Morcha is coming from Nashik to Mumbai. Attention should be paid to their protest. Even before this, farmers had taken out a march. During this Aditya Thackeray went to meet them. But till now no one has gone to talk on behalf of this govt: Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/LQnidvh7qe — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

Why Can Old Pension Scehem not Be Implemented?

It is very unfortunate that they are coming so far for their demands. CM & Dy CM should go & talk to them. World's biggest power is behind this govt, which is in Delhi, so what is the problem they are facing in implementing it (Old Pension Scheme): Uddhav Thackeray — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

