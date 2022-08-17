The Indian Railways on Gondia train derailment incident said that only one coach was derailed injuring two passengers. It further said that re-railment was completed at 4.30 am and the affected train left the site at 5.24 am. The train arrived at Gondia at 5.44 am. "Up & Down traffic resumed at 5.45 am. One bogie derailed, only 2 persons with minor injuries treated & left in same train," the Indian Railways said.

