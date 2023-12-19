In a shocking incident, the principal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Inter College in Faridpur, Bareilly, in Uttar Pradesh, forced the students who skipped the morning prayers to bathe on the school premises. He made them take a bath in the school itself, using the water from the pumping set that he filled a makeshift pond with. The students had to endure the cold water in the early morning while the principal recorded the scene on video. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Lady TTE Misbehaves With Female Passenger on Railway Platform At Bareilly Junction, Video Goes Viral.

Principal Forces Students To Take Shower In School Premises

UP के बरेली में छत्रपति शिवाजी इंटर कॉलेज में प्रिंसिपल ने 5 मासूम छात्रों को ट्यूबवैल की हौंदी में नहला दिया, क्योंकि वो घर से नहाकर नहीं आए थे। प्रिंसिपल ने हाथ में अंडरवियर के साथ बच्चों की वीडियो भी बनाई। बरेली का तापमान 18 डिग्री है और ये पहाड़ से सटा हुआ इलाका है। pic.twitter.com/7JtjDIpqvS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 19, 2023

