In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, a woman travelling ticket examiner misbehaved with a female passenger and slapped her on the railway platform at Bareilly Junction. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video clip shows the woman TTE slapping the female passenger while she held her by the collar. Two other lady TTE officials stood by the side and argued with the commuter. One of the TTEs held onto her hand as people gathered around them as mere spectators. She was finally dragged away by the ticket officials. However, what led to the angry outburst of the TTE officials remains unknown. Uttar Pradesh Flogging Video: Man Tied to Pole and Thrashed on Suspicion of Theft in Saharanpur, Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

TTE Officials Misbehave With Commuter in Uttar Pradesh:

रेलवे प्लेटफॉर्म पर एक महिला यात्री के साथ महिला टीटीई की बदसलूकी देखिए कैसे महिला टीटीई थप्पड़ मारते-घसीटते हुए ले जाते दिख रही है, आखिर ऐसा ऐसा क्या गुनाह कर दिया इस महिला यात्री ने. वायरल वीडियो बरेली जंक्शन का बताया जा रहा है. pic.twitter.com/qKRDqqXEiK — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)