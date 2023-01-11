After Joshimath, cracks now appear on houses and buildings in Chamba town of Tehri district. On Tuesday, a total of 131 families of Joshimath were shifted to the temporary relief centres, including 37 evacuated, while the number of damaged houses in the town has gone up to 723, the Disaster Management Authority said. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Cracks Observed in 603 Buildings, District Administration Distributes Necessary Assistance Funds.

Cracks Appear on Houses and Buildings in Chamba:

Uttarakhand | Cracks seen on houses and buildings in Chamba of Tehri district. pic.twitter.com/YFDtvniu8S — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 11, 2023

