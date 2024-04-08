A massive fire erupted near the Garjia Devi temple complex in Ramnagar, Nainital district, gutting several Prasad shops situated on the riverbank. The shops, constructed with thatched roofs, were engulfed by flames, as seen in videos capturing the incident. Fortunately, there are no reports of any casualties, and the fire brigade team promptly arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control. Fire tenders are currently on-site, working to contain the blaze and prevent further damage to the temple complex and surrounding areas. Uttarakhand Hotel Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Sidus Rink Hotel in Mussoorie, Firefighters on Spot.

