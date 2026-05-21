Uttarakhand Road Accident: 5 Killed As Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge Near Nainital, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video)

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At least five people were killed after their car lost control and plunged into a deep gorge in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand. Local authorities and emergency response teams rushed to the accident site immediately after receiving information from residents. Preliminary reports indicate that the victims died on the spot due to the impact of the fall. High-angle rescue operations are currently underway to recover the bodies from the rough terrain. Police officials have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the crash, with further details regarding the identities of the deceased currently awaited. Nashik Car Accident: 9 Family Members Dead After Maruti XL6 Plunges Into Water-Filled Well in Dindori’s Shivaji Nagar (Watch Video).

5 Killed After Car Plunges Into Gorge in Nainital

VIDEO | As many as five were killed as a car plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Nainital. More details awaited. (Third Party) Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/grXNG5EB5b — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 21, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).