Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Wednesday, March 13 said that the Uttarakhand Assembly had passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and sent it to the President for approval. "We have received her approval. I thank President Droupadi Murmu that she has given her approval to our Bill," he stated. The bill was passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly on February 7. Uniform Civil Code Bill Passed in Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Welcomes Passage of UCC, Says ‘Law Has Clear Guidelines for Live-In Couples’.

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Becomes Law

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "... Uttarakhand Assembly had passed UCC (Uniform Civil Code) and sent it to the President for approval. We have received her approval. I thank President Droupadi Murmu that she has given her approval to our Bill..." pic.twitter.com/C0kfe5QgBb — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

