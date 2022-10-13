A Giant King Cobra was found hiding inside a shoe in a spine-chilling video from the Mysore district of Karnataka. A video of the incident showing a cobra holed up inside a shoe has gone viral on social media. According to a report by NDTV, the incident took place when a person was about to wear his shoe but found a snake curled up inside. A snake catcher was called at the spot after this to lure the cobra out. Huge Python Spotted in Graveyard! Viral Video of Snake Crawling Around in Burial Ground in Hyderabad Will Give You Goosebumps

Watch Video:

