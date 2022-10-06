A video of a giant python slithering around in a graveyard has gone viral on social media sites. The clip of the snake crawling in the burial ground in dark hours will give you all the creeps. Reports say that locals filmed the serpent measuring 6 feet in the Quadri Chaman graveyard Falaknuma in Hyderabad. The residents asked the forest department to trace and relocate the dangerous python because many kids visit the cemetery to get tamarind on Fridays and at several events. Terrifying Horned Snake Caught on Camera! Viral Video of Serpent With Two Horns Will Leave You Open-Eyed.

Watch Viral Clip:

A video of a python crawling around in a graveyard at Falaknuma has gone viral on social media. https://t.co/YoF1LGKs6U #Hyderabad #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/URp3SDlNUE — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)