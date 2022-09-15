In a shocking incident, miscreants opened fire at a businessman in Agra's Etah for not paying the extortion money. The incident took place on September 11. However, the locals caught the mob and handed them over to the cops.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)