Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Chandigarh University and NID Foundation have created a Guinness World record for creating the 'Largest Human Image of A Waving National Flag' in the State. Breaking the earlier record of UAE, the new record was made here when 5885 people gathered to achieve the feat.

"The title for this record is Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag". "One such record was set in the UAE, years ago". "Today, that record has been broken, thanks to the participation of 5,885 people", said Swapnil Dangarikar, GWR Official Adjudicator of Chandigarh.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag achieved by Chandigarh University and NID Foundation at Chandigarh today. Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi was also present here on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/6jRgnsi5um — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

See Pics:

A Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag, made at Chandigarh, Sec 16 Stadium. Breaking the earlier record of UAE, the new record was made here when 5885 people gathered to achieve the feat. Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi was also here. pic.twitter.com/PVxgPTZYGg — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

