An eight-year-old girl was pulled out alive from the rubble by the NDRF team and Turkish army on Friday. The NDRF team in a joint operation with the Turkish army successfully rescued 8-year-old girl alive from a collapsed structure in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province. Three NDRF urban search and rescue teams have been mobilised to Turkey after the massive earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck country. Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Death Toll Surpasses 15,000, Authorities Race Against Time To Find Survivors Amid Harsh Freezing Temperatures.

NDRF Rescues Girl in Turkey:

#WATCH | India's NDRF & Turkish Army rescue an 8-year-old girl who was stuck alive under rubble of a building flattened by the massive earthquake in Nurdagi, Gaziantep in Turkey. So far 24,000 people are dead in Turkey & Syria earthquakes that led to devastation. (Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/6NNAAAzKml — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

