The Maharashtra government gave state honour to veteran singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The last rites of the veteran singer were perfomed at the Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan at other notable personalities attended Mageshkar's funeral.

Here Is The Video:

#WATCH | State honour being given to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park (Source: DD news) pic.twitter.com/9fMvwyT9W6 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

