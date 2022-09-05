A huge cloud of smoke emerged from a hotel in Hazratganj after fire broke out at the site in Lucknow. As per reports, the rescue operation is underway as efforts to evacuate people continue in the hotel rooms. Further details awaited.

Watch video:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Hazratganj in Lucknow. Efforts underway to evacuate the people in the hotel rooms. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gxKy6oYyOO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)