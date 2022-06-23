Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took a dig at BJP and extended her support to CM Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena. CM Banerjee said, "We want justice for Uddhav Thackeray & all. Today (BJP) you're in power & using money, muscle, and mafia power. But one day you have to go." She further added, "Someone can break your party too. This is wrong and I don’t support it."

Check Tweet:

