Weather Forecast Today, February 25: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
IMD said that maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by three to five degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India during the week. It further said that two Western Disturbances are likely to affect the Western Himalayan region. Check the weather forecast for today, February 25, 2026, along with rainfall predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Shimla, and Bengaluru.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, February 24, said that maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by three to five degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India during the week. IMD also said that two Western Disturbances are likely to affect the Western Himalayan region, the 1st from February 27 and 2nd from March 2. "An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Saurashtra & Kutch in lower tropospheric levels," the weather agency said. Meanwhile, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru for today, February 25. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Wednesday. However, light rainfall is forecasted for Chennai. IndiGo Travel Advisory: Severe Weather in UAE Affects Dubai-Abu Dhabi Flights, Long Delays and Extended Wait Times Likely.
Mumbai Weather Today, February 25
Delhi Weather Today, February 25
Chennai Weather Today, February 25
Bengaluru Weather Today, February 25
Hyderabad Weather Today, February 25
Kolkata Weather Today, February 25
Shimla Weather Today, February 25
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).