Weather Forecast Today, February 25: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, February 24, said that maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by three to five degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India during the week. IMD also said that two Western Disturbances are likely to affect the Western Himalayan region, the 1st from February 27 and 2nd from March 2. "An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Saurashtra & Kutch in lower tropospheric levels," the weather agency said. Meanwhile, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru for today, February 25. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Wednesday. However, light rainfall is forecasted for Chennai. IndiGo Travel Advisory: Severe Weather in UAE Affects Dubai-Abu Dhabi Flights, Long Delays and Extended Wait Times Likely.

Mumbai Weather Today, February 25

Delhi Weather Today, February 25

Chennai Weather Today, February 25

Bengaluru Weather Today, February 25

Hyderabad Weather Today, February 25

Kolkata Weather Today, February 25

Shimla Weather Today, February 25

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IMD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).