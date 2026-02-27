Weather Forecast Today, February 27: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, February 26, said that two feeble Western Disturbances are likely to cause light rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan region during February 26-28 and March 2-3. The weather agency also said that the maximum temperatures are likely to continue to be above normal by three to five degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India during the week. "A trough runs from South Interior Karnataka to Marathwada in lower tropospheric levels," IMD said. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, February 27. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Friday.

Mumbai Weather Today, February 27

Delhi Weather Today, February 27

Chennai Weather Today, February 27

Bengaluru Weather Today, February 27

Hyderabad Weather Today, February 27

Kolkata Weather Today, February 27

Shimla Weather Today, February 27

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).