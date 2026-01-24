Weather Forecast Today, January 24: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, January 23, said that an intense Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 26-28 and cause isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan region on Tuesday, January 27. The weather agency further said that a fall in minimum temperatures by three to five degrees Celsius is likely over the plains of Northwest India, including Delhi, during the next 24 hours. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru for today, January 24. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad and Kolkata. However, Windy has predicted 0.6 mm to 2 cm of rain in Shimla and 0.2 to 3.88 m of rainfall in Chennai on Saturday. Delhi Rains-Weather Update: Light Rainfall and Thunderstorm Bring Slight Relief As Air Quality Improves, AQI Stands at 297 (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Weather Today, January 24

Delhi Weather Today, January 24

Chennai Weather Today, January 24

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Bengaluru Weather Today, January 24

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 24

Kolkata Weather Today, January 24

Shimla Weather Today, January 24

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).