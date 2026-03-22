On Saturday, March 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that scattered thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely to continue over Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and northeast India till March 24. IMD further added that hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets over Konkan and Goa on March 23-24 and over Kerala, Mahe and Coastal Karnataka between March 21 and 23. "Isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching (30-50 kmph) likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 23rd March." the weather agency said. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad for today, March 22. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Kolkata and Shimla for Sunday. However, Windy has forecasted 0.2 to 0.5 mm of rainfall in Bengaluru today. Avalanche Alert Issued in Sikkim’s Gangtok, Pakyong; IMD Warns Tourists, Trekkers.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 22

Delhi Weather Today, March 22

Chennai Weather Today, March 22

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 22

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 22

Kolkata Weather Today, March 22

Shimla Weather Today, March 22

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