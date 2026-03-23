The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, March 22, said that scattered thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely to continue over Northeast India till March 26, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall on March 24 over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. "Maximum temperatures/day temperatures likely to rise by 4-7 degrees Celsius over northwest, central and east India during next 5days," IMD said. The weather agency further added that hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets over Konkan and Goa on March 23 and Kerala and Mahe until March 24. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad for today, March 23. However, Windy has forecasted 2.4 mm of rain in Kolkata and 0.4 mm of rainfall in New Delhi on Monday. Similarly, Shimla is predicted to receive 0.4 to 2.8 mm of rain on March 23.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 23

Delhi Weather Today, March 23

Chennai Weather Today, March 23

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 23

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 23

Kolkata Weather Today, March 23

Shimla Weather Today, March 23

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