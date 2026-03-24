The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, March 23, said that hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets over Konkan and Kerala between March 23 and March 25. The weather agency further added that isolated to scattered rainfall activity with thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely to continue over northwest India during the week due to active consecutive three Western Disturbances. "Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm/lightning & gusty wind likely over Northeast & adjoining east India during the week with possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 24th and 27-28th March, 2026," IMD said. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi for today, March 24. Similarly, no rainfall has been predicted for Shimla on Tuesday. However, Kolkata and Hyderabad are projected to receive 0.4 to 0.5 mm and 0.4 mm of rainfall today.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 24

Delhi Weather Today, March 24

Chennai Weather Today, March 24

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 24

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 24

Kolkata Weather Today, March 24

Shimla Weather Today, March 24

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