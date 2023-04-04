Chandannagar Police Commissioner on Tuesday informed that section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the Serampore area in Hooghly district to maintain the law and order situation. The move comes after a fresh stone-pelting incident was reported in the area on Monday. Ram Navami Violence: Sumit Shaw, Who Was Caught on Video Carrying Weapon at Rally in Howrah, Arrested From Bihar’s Munger.

West Bengal Violence:

West Bengal | Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Serampore area in Hooghly district to Maintain the law and order situation: Chandannagar Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/Bh4rBxc6xd — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

