West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested Sumit Shaw from Bihar's Munger for carrying a weapon during the Ram Navami 2023 procession in Howrah. The arrest was made five days after massive violence had erupted at Shibpur in Howrah during the Ram Navami procession on March 30. Ram Navami 2023: Clashes Erupt Between Two Groups in West Bengal’s Howrah Over Procession.

Sumit Shaw Arrested:

West Bengal | A man, Sumit Shaw, 19, seen carrying a weapon at Rama Navami rally in Howrah was arrested from Bihar's Munger: WB Police — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

Was Seen Carrying Weapon:

Boy seen in the video flashing a firearm amidst Ramnavami Shobhayatra in Howrah on last Thursday arrested from Bihar’s Munger. He has been identified as Sumit Shaw @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/OH5k4tD1VL — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) April 4, 2023

