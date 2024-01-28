A crude bomb was allegedly hurled by miscreants near Gandhi Primary School in Subodh Roy Sarani area of ​​Kanchrapara Ward No. 7 in West Bengal on Sunday afternoon. The injured persons were taken to the hospital. The police force and fire brigade are present on the spot. Ward No. 7 councillor Sarmishta Majumdar said, “I had gone to the doctor when the blast was heard. This is a very unfortunate incident. The reasons are not yet known. The culprits should be punished”. West Bengal Fire: Blaze Erupts At Factory in North 24 Parganas's Titagarh, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Crude Bombs Hurled Near School

