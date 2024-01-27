A major fire broke out at a factory in the Titagarh area of West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas on Saturday afternoon. A video of the fire in West Bengal has surfaced on social media. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No casualties were reported. More details are awaited. West Bengal Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Engulfs Paper Mill in Howrah's Ranihati, Firefighting Operations Underway.

Fire in West Bengal

#WATCH | West Bengal: A fire broke out at a factory in the Titagarh area of North 24 Parganas. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6vGHme8OlI — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

