New Delhi, August 20: Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D on Friday received approval for emergency use authorisation in India from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). ZyCoV-D has now become the world's first DNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection, developed by an Indian company and become the sixth vaccine which has been approved for use in the country after Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V and the US-made Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

Tweet By ANI:

Zydus Cadila receives approval for Emergency Use Authorization from DCGI for ZyCoV-D today. World’s first & India’s indigenously developed DNA based vaccine for #COVID-19 to be administered in humans including children & adults 12 yrs and above: Ministry of Science & Technology pic.twitter.com/VfL39B8xTJ — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)