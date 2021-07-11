PM Narendra Modi Asks Citizens To Nominate Inspiring People For Peoples’ Padma

India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don’t see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September. https://t.co/BpZG3xRsrZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2021

