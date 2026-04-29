Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 by Matrize: BJP To Retain Power With Clear Majority, Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions

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The exit poll results for the Assam elections have been declared. According to Matrize, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form a government in Assam once again. As per Matrize's exit poll result for Assam, the saffron party will bag 85 to 90 seats, followed by 25-32 seats by Congress. Matrize exit poll results for Assam also revealed that others will bag 6 to 12 seats in the Assam assembly elections. It must be noted that assembly elections in Assam were held in a single phase on April 9. The Election Commission will officially declare the results of Assam elections along with Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal on May 4. Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: BJP To Retain Power, Says Axis My India; Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions.

BJP To Retain Power in Assam, Says Matrize

Exit poll results by Axis My India, C-Voter, Matrize and Chanakya have been released for Assam #Assam #AssemblyElections #ExitPoll #Result2026 pic.twitter.com/nw7S57Jczo — The Daily Jagran (@TheDailyJagran) April 29, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).