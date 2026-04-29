INDIA

Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 by Matrize: BJP To Retain Power With Clear Majority, Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions

The Matrize exit poll for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections predicts a comfortable win for the BJP, forecasting 85-90 seats. The Congress is projected to secure 25-32 seats, with others taking 6-12. Following the single-phase polls on April 9, the Election Commission will officially declare the results on May 4.

Published: Apr 29, 2026 07:28 PM IST
Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 by Matrize: BJP To Retain Power With Clear Majority, Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions
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The exit poll results for the Assam elections have been declared. According to Matrize, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form a government in Assam once again. As per Matrize's exit poll result for Assam, the saffron party will bag 85 to 90 seats, followed by 25-32 seats by Congress. Matrize exit poll results for Assam also revealed that others will bag 6 to 12 seats in the Assam assembly elections. It must be noted that assembly elections in Assam were held in a single phase on April 9. The Election Commission will officially declare the results of Assam elections along with Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal on May 4. Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: BJP To Retain Power, Says Axis My India; Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions.

BJP To Retain Power in Assam, Says Matrize

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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