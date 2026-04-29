Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: BJP To Retain Power, Says Axis My India; Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions

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The exit poll results for the Assam elections are out. According to Axis My India Assam Exit Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to make government in Assam once again. As per Axis My India's exit poll result for Assam, the saffron party will sweep the Vidhan Sabha polls in Assam by winning 88-100 seats, with the Congress party likely to get 24-36 seats. Notably, Assam went to the polls on April 9. The official results of the Assam assembly elections will be declared on May 4. Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

BJP To Sweep Assembly Elections in Assam

Axis My India Assam Exit Poll: BJP to storm back to form Government in Assam by sweeping the elections with 88-100 seats. Congress likely to get 24-36 seats. Track #ExitPollOnNDTV Live. @NDTV — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 29, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Aditya Raj Kaul), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).