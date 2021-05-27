Delhi Police Term Twitter Statement 'Mendacious', Say Launched Inquiry in Toolkit Case on Congress Complaint

Twitter, being public platform, must lead in demonstrating transparency in its functioning & should bring clarity into subject matters of public domain. Since matter has been put in public domain, it's important to set record straight on tendentious statements made: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

Delhi police registered preliminary inquiry at the complaint filed by the representative of the Indian National Congress. Hence, efforts by Twitter that portray it as an FIR filed at the behest of the Government of India is wholly and completely incorrect: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

Its latest statements are devised to seek dubious sympathy when they themselves not only refuse to comply with the law of the land but also claim possession of material evidence but refuse to share it with legal authority duly recognized: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

